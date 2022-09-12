Renato Maurício Prado detonates two Flamengo players: “Nulidades”

Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo ended the first half against Goiás with a zero score and the team’s lack of creativity ended up irritating journalist Renato Maurício Prado, who vented on the internet and called two players from the carioca club and nullities.

According to the journalist, the forwards Everton Cebolinha and Marinho did not contribute anything to the team in the offensive point of view and used his personal profile on twitter to talk about the bad performance of the duo. “Marinho and Cebolinhas are, until now, authentic nullities…”, he wrote.

Marinho and Chives are, until now, authentic nullities… — Renato M. Prado (@RMPoficial) September 11, 2022

The journalist continued and asked for changes in the team for the complementary stage against Goiás and, to justify his request, he made another criticism of the two Mengão strikers.

“Dorival will have to put Arrascaeta on the field. And also the kids Matheus França and Mateusão. Because depending on Marinho and Cebolinha is hard!”, continued Renato Maurício Prado.

Flamengo lives indefinitely behind the scenes by Dorival

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Flamengo’s coach still doesn’t know if he will continue in the 2023 season. contract.

“Before recording this video, I got in touch with Edson Khodor, who has been Dorival’s manager for a long time. Until that moment, no one from Flamengo sought out the businessman to try to renew his contract. The sentence of Dorival’s manager is as follows: ‘for now, no one has contacted us for a contract renewal’. Dorival Júnior’s expectation is that the agreement will be made as soon as possible. Flamengo is waiting for the end of the competitions to deal with this matter”, revealed Nicola.