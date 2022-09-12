Ricky Martin charged with sexual assault in Puerto Rico

A complaint of alleged sexual assault was filed against Ricky Martin in a San Juan police station, a few days after the Puerto Rican singer sued his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez for extortion.

The spokesman of the Police of Puerto Rico, Axel Valencia, confirmed this Saturday, 10, to the Efe Agency the receipt of the aforementioned complaint against Enrique Martin Morales, the singer’s real name.

“There is a complaint that was filed yesterday afternoon at the Río Piedras barracks by an adult victim,” Valencia declared.

The spokesperson added that these are “very sensitive investigations” and that, due to victim protection protocols, the identity of the person who made the report will be preserved.

Although the police maintain secrecy, according to the local newspaper “Primera Hora”, it is again his nephew, who obtained a measure of protection for domestic violence against his uncle last July.

The San Juan Court of First Instance filed that case on July 21 after Sánchez asked for the protection order requested to be annulled, indicating that everything was resolved.

However, the singer filed a lawsuit last Wednesday against his nephew for extortion and moral damages and sought damages of no less than $30 million.

“The defendant Sánchez threatened and extorted the plaintiff to the effect that, unless he is financially compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity through false and malicious accusations,” the lawsuit detailed.

According to the text, “Sánchez’s reckless, malicious and culpable actions were motivated by a desire to expose the plaintiff to the hatred and contempt of his fans and limit his business opportunities and destroy his reputation.”

Such actions caused the singer to cancel millionaire contracts and current and future artistic projects. The pecuniary damages, according to the lawsuit, are quantified at a sum of no less than US$10 million.

In addition, damages to the plaintiff’s reputation are quantified as of the filing date of this action in an amount of no less than US$20 million.

Sánchez, 21, claimed at the time that he had a romantic relationship with Ricky Martin for seven months and that, after the split, his uncle bullied him and approached his home on several occasions.

The singer, for his part, has always qualified the accusations as “completely false”.