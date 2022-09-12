Rock in Rio: Dua Lipa reaffirms the value of ‘Future Nostalgia’ – 09/12/2022 – Illustrated

In March 2020, Dua Lipa released “Future Nostalgia”, an album that would enter all the best of the year lists. With an inspired crop of songs and a production that condensed decades of dance music into a futuristic and nostalgic sound, the record confirmed the ambitious promise of its title.

It was the perfect soundtrack for the parties — from apartments to the biggest nightclubs — and festivals of the year that was just beginning, therefore.

The parties and festivals did not come – what did come was the pandemic that paralyzed the world and forced everyone to social isolation, the opposite of the molten communion of the dancefloor. So when Dua Lipa took the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage this Sunday, at the close of the 2022 edition of the event, there was something bigger at stake than a mere (big) show.

On that piece of ground in Cidade do Rock, just as she had done in São Paulo a few days before, Dua Lipa, as if closing an open parenthesis in March 2020. And, in this way, she proposed the fantasy that between the release of the record and its collective experience –on the dancefloor, at the party, his greatest vocation—there was no hiatus. The world went on, the world goes on, and the melting communion of “Future Nostalgia” is more future than nostalgia.

At 12:28 am on Monday, with an 18-minute delay, Dua Lipa kicked off her show with “Physical”, from her acclaimed 2020 album “Future Nostalgia”. in its first moments a celebration of the sound and visual aesthetics of the turn of the 1970s to the 1980s, following the spirit of the disco.

Physicist. So the show went on, appealing to the audience’s senses, with songs like “New Rules” and “Love Again”. On stage, a vigorous ballet reaffirmed the impulse of movement that his music provokes.

At ease and in complete control of the entire visual, sound and symbolic structure of the show, Dua Lipa confirms live the high expectations that “Future Nostalgia” launched. The towers of light on stage and the beat of – in songs like “Break My Heart” helped make Rock City the dance floor postponed since 2020.

Before “Be the one”, Dua Lipa thanked the Brazilian audience at length and with sincere emotion. She then left aside, for a moment, the greatness of one of the biggest pop artists in the world today and approached the young tourist who posted on Instagram her walk through Lapa, dressed in green and yellow.

After the singer briefly exited the stage, a dance number with “IGAF” heralded a second moment of the show, with softer textures and “aquatic”. But no less colorful or dancing, as she showed in the delicious “Good in Bed”, in which she even provoked the audience by risking, in Portuguese, a “gatinhos e gatinhas”.

Another stage exit, another dance number, this time hotter and with higher BPMs, turned the stage into a big club and heralded the third act of the show. Songs like “One Kiss” and “Hallucinate” set the audience on fire and set the mood for the encore. After the official closing with her version of Elton John’s “Cold Heart”, Dua Lipa returned to the stage to line up “Future Nostalgia”, “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”. Ecstasy. Soul washed. close parenthesis