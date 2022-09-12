Rock in Rio had rock and funk among the best, Luísa Sonza 3 times and bass sound; see festival summary | Rock in Rio 2022

Another highlight of the festival was the presentation of Coldplay, but the sea of ​​flashing bracelets made more sense to those who were watching from home than to those who were in the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio.

The event also had a double dose of funk “Ai preto”. It was played twice on the Mundo Stage: Biel Do Furduncinho, Bianca and L7nnon sang in Camila Cabello’s show; and an excerpt was danced by Jason Derulo.

There was also a triple dose of Luisa Sonza. The gaucho singer performed with Marina Sena at Sunset. Afterwards, she returned to the same stage invited by CeeLo Green and in the tribute to Rock in Rio 1985, singing “Love of my life”, by Queen.

This edition, however, was marked by complaints about low sound on all seven festival days. Shows by attractions such as Iron Maiden, Camila Cabello, Luísa Sonza and, especially, Avril Lavigne were greatly affected by the poor power of the sound. According to the organizers of the event, “the operation and control of the soundboard is the artist’s responsibility”.

the amount of pampering at the promotional stands and the ease of buying food and drinks were approved by the public. There is also a festival that distributes free water and has so many options for entertainment besides music. The large space of Cidade do Rock remains an asset, but it lacks shade and rest areas for the 100,000 fans a day.

Another positive point was Rock Express on the way to the event. The buses leaving Jardim Oceânico and Alvorada took the BRT rail and quickly arrived at the Centro Olímpico Terminal, leaving behind cars and even the VIP bus (First Class) on the common lanes.

On the other hand, there was a lot queue during return on all transport optionsparticularly on the day of Post Malone’s show, the festival’s third, when fans reported a wait of up to three hours to board the Rock Express.

Watch videos with excerpts from shows

Metal Day (September 2)

Iron Maiden makes a big show on the opening night of Rock in Rio 202

Party of the young (September 3)

Best moments from Post Malone’s show

For beliebers, lovatics and sonzers (4th of September)

See the best moments of the shows on Sunday, 09/04, at Rock In Rio

Guns and Queen Tribute (September 8)

Guns Day: see the best moments of the shows on Thursday, 09/08, at Rock In Rio

Pop Punk Balloon (September 9)

Pop punk day: see the best moments from the shows on Friday, 09/09, at Rock In Rio

Bracelets and Soap (September 10th)

Coldplay lit up and samba: see what happened on Saturday, 09/10, at Rock In Rio

Dancing Farewell (September 11)