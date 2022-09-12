Rock in Rio: Ivete Sangalo attacks Bolsonaro and asks for change – 09/11/2022 – Illustrated

It was early evening this Sunday, the last of the ninth edition of Rock in Rio, when Ivete Sangalo started her show. Supported by axé, pagodão and percussion from Bahian music, she got the audience to dance in one of the liveliest shows on the Mundo stage at the festival.

An entity of Brazilian music, Ivete has – like Djavan, on the same stage and time the day before – one of the best-known songbooks in the country. Right away, she amended “Tempo de Alegria”, “Abalou”, “Sorte Grande”, “Festa” and “Acelera Aê”, satisfying the crowd that arrived early to see her show.

Accompanied by her son Marcelo on percussion, and Pabllo Vittar in the audience, making faces and mouths for the camera, she strolled through the Bahian pagodão in “Tá Solteira, Mas Não Tá Sozinha”. In “Much Thank You Axé”, she said that “we don’t need weapons, we need love”. “God doesn’t believe in violence, he believes in love.”

She then pulled a rescue moment from the Carnival of the 1990s, when she rose to success as the lead singer of Banda Eva. It began with “Faraó Divindade do Egito,” in which Ivete saluted Olodum, a reminder that the Afro blocks started the Carnival revolution that spawned axé music. Then came “Baianidade Nagô”, “Me Abraça” and “Beleza Rara”.

The energy increased as Ivete –as well as her dancers, full of shine in her clothes– was putting together hits. She went from “Mex a Cabeça” to “Céu da Boca”, passing through “Dançando” and “A Galera”.

Marcelo Sangalo returned to the stage, stamping Carlinhos Brown on his t-shirt, to play the piano in “Quando a Chuva Passar”, sung at the top of his lungs by the audience. It was the most emotional moment, after the singer’s son was introduced with a video of her dedicating her 2011 Rock in Rio concert to her 12-year-old son.

They ended the performance hugging each other, bringing many fans to tears. “Mommy’s beautiful thing,” she said, before pulling off a rant about mothers raising their children without fear of letting them “run in the street, shirtless” with “freedom, rights, love, education.”

The public hurled a loud curse at President Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, as she gave a speech. Ivete said that Brazil “deserves to continue being free and known as a country of joy, education and art”. “Let’s keep being, because nothing will stop us.”

She then pulled “O Mundo Vai”, and said that “day 2 we will change everything”, referring to the elections. Rock in Rio then collapsed, as Ivete pulled “Arerê”, one of his biggest hits, again generating shouts against Bolsonaro at the end of the performance.

It ended with a choir of tens of thousands of voices singing “Eva”, one of the hymns of the biggest popular party in Brazil. It really looked like a Carnival.