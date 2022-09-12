Rock in Rio owner: Ivete Sangalo performs for the 17th time at the festival | Rock in Rio

IT’S HER! Ivete Sangalo opens the Mundo Stage on the last day of Rock in Rio and we’ll prove to you that she is festival owner and owner! It is the singer’s 17th performance at RiR, which has also performed in Lisbon, Madrid and the United States. The singer made a point of remembering her first time at the festival. Is it good for you? 👑👑👑👑

Veveta arrived showing that it is “Tempo de Alegria” in Rock City. She, who came from Juazeiro, conquered Brazil and the world with her voice, charisma and power. Ivete is a monument, a more than complete artist.

Ivete Sangalo stirs audience at Rock in Rio

Even though she has performed 16 more times, we know one thing: each experience with her is UNIQUE! Her numbers do not lie, there are more than 300 songs, more than 18 million copies sold and more than 150 national and international awards, such as the Latin Grammy and the Shorty Awards.

This time, Ivete’s participation in Rock in Rio was even more special and unforgettable. Marceloher son was with her on stage.

1 of 2 Ivete Sangalo and son Marcelo on stage at RiR — Photo: Reproduction/Multishow Ivete Sangalo and son Marcelo on stage at RiR — Photo: Reproduction/Multishow

