Rogério Ceni surprises and makes a bold promise if São Paulo does not win the Copa Sudamericana

Rogério Ceni lives ups and downs with São Paulo fans. Bad legs in the Brasileirão, but well in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and in the grand final of the South America, against Del Valle, the coach of the tricolor paulista made a bold promise in case São Paulo doesn’t win the competition.

São Paulo and Del Valle will face each other on the first day. The tricolor reaches the final after passing, in the struggle, for Atlético GO, in Morumbi. Del Valle, on the other hand, dispatched Melgar, in a calm way, and arrives confident for the final.

Facing the grand final against Valle, Ceni opened the game and made a promise that took everyone by surprise. According to his words, if São Paulo is not champion, the board will be able to dismiss his work without having to pay the termination fine.

“On the 2nd, if I don’t win the Copa Sudamericana title and they want to send me away, I’ll waive my severance pay”said Ceni, who still states: “Let’s try to do our best to be champion, bring the honor back… Proud to be São Paulo”.

Before the final, São Paulo has a big duel against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil: they need to beat the Rio de Janeiro club by two goals to take the game to penalties, or three goals to advance in the end.