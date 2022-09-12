Ron opens up the game and sets his future for the remainder of the season; striker is targeted for up to BRL 80 million

Rony, from Palmeiras, opened the game in the face of a possible great proposal from foreign football to leave the São Paulo club. Shirt 10 and the coach’s trusted man, a Qatari club is willing to offer Verdão up to R$80 million euros to get him out of Brazilian football.

Rony is 27 years old and has a contract with Palmeiras until 2025. Shirt 10 of Abel Ferreira’s team and the coach’s trusted man, Rony may receive, in the coming days, a proposal of up to R$ 80 million to leave the Verdão. About this, the player opened the game and tried to reassure the Green crowd.

“I don’t know that anything (proposal) arrived. I ended up seeing this situation, but my focus is here at Palmeiras. If it has to happen, it will happen at the right time. My focus is being total here at Palmeiras. fan, I’m focused on this competition, which for me will be something unprecedented. It could be my first Brazilian title, so I’m totally focused here at Palmeiras, at the Brazilian and my goal is just to be champion”said Ron.

Palmeiras is the great leader of the Brasileirão and depends only on itself to be, once again, Brazilian champion. This Saturday, Abel’s team hosted Juventude, lantern of the competition, and beat the visitors 2-1, further increasing the distance to Flamengo, which plays in the round.

Ron

With Palmeiras, the player already has more than 150 official games. He arrived in 2020. In his career, he has stints at Remo, Cruzeiro, Nautico, Japan football, Athletico and now, Verdão.