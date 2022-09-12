Rosa Weber assumes the presidency of the STF this Monday and will avoid controversial issues before the elections | Policy

Minister Rosa Weber assumes this Monday (12) the presidency of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and will avoid, until the conclusion of the electoral process, guiding controversial processes with the potential to inflame the political environment.

According to GloboNews, controversial cases, such as actions that question the so-called “secret budget” and the pardon granted by President Jair Bolsonaro to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) will be off the agenda in the coming weeks. It is up to the president of the STF, for example, to define the votes in the plenary of the Court.

Seen as a low profile minister, Rosa Weber will have a simpler swearing-in ceremony than is usually the case at Court. There will be, for example, the traditional cocktail served after the ceremony, nor the dinner offered by entities of the judiciary.

Several authorities were invited to accompany the ceremony. The presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), confirmed their presence. President Jair Bolsonaro was invited, but did not confirm his attendance.

All presidential candidates were invited to take office. According to the columnist g1 Andréia Sadi, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads the polls, will not attend the event.

Born in Porto Alegre (RS), Rosa Weber is 73 years old and, in addition to the STF, will preside over the National Council of Justice (CNJ). The magistrate graduated in Law from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) in 1971.

Rosa Weber was nominated for the STF in 2011 by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). Before that, she was a labor judge, with passages at the Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region (RS) and the Superior Labor Court (TST). From 2018 to 2020, she was president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The minister is expected to preside over the Supreme Court for just over a year. That’s because she will have to retire by October 2023, when she turns 75 years old.

The magistrate is the third woman to hold the highest post in the Brazilian Judiciary. Before her, ministers Ellen Gracie, who has retired, and Cármen Lúcia – who headed the STF from 2016 to 2018, presided over the court.

Also this Monday, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso will be sworn in as vice-president of the STF. Born in Vassouras (RJ), Barroso is 64 years old and has been a member of the Supreme Court since 2013.

Rosa Weber reported controversial actions in the Supreme Court, such as, for example, those contesting the rapporteur’s amendments, which became known as “secret budget”, due to the lack of transparency and lack of balance in the indication of budgetary resources by congressmen.

At the end of last year, the magistrate even suspended payment of the amendments and ordered Congress to adopt measures to provide more transparent disclosure of the allocation of resources.

She was also appointed rapporteur for actions that question the pardon granted by Jair Bolsonaro to deputy Daniel Silveira.

In April this year, the STF sentenced deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to eight years and nine months in prison in a closed regime for encouraging undemocratic acts and attacks on court ministers.

A day after the Court’s decision, President Jair Bolsonaro, who has Daniel Silveira as an ally, issued a decree that pardoned the parliamentarian’s sentence.