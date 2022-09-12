Rosa Weber responds to Covid’s CPI request and determines that PF continue preliminary investigations into Bolsonaro’s conduct in the pandemic | Policy

Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Monday (12) that the Federal Police continue three preliminary investigations that were opened to investigate the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro and former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello during the pandemic.

The minister responded to a request made by the Covid CPI summit to carry out further investigations. The CPI requested that investigations be carried out before the STF analyzed the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to close the case.

Among the new measures that the PF can carry out is the organization of evidence gathered by the CPI. The commission’s final report stated that Bolsonaro committed nine crimes.

By the determination of the minister, the PF should also continue with the investigations on:

alleged crime of charlatanism and healerism by President Bolsonaro, because he defends the use of medicines without proven effectiveness in the treatment of Covid.

alleged irregularities in the negotiation for the purchase of vaccines

irregular use of public funds

In the decision, Rosa Weber stated that, despite the PGR having asked for the closure of the investigation fronts, she considers the concerns expressed by the CPI summit to be “plausible” so that the cases can be further investigated.

This is because, in the investigation phase (pre-procedural), the PGR does not have exclusivity over the investigations.

The minister said that the CPI “formulated – through its governing bodies – a request for due diligence, in the petitioners’ understanding, of gathering information virtually capable of elucidating the facts under investigation in this criminal proceeding”.

According to the minister, it is only up to the Judiciary to prevent measures aimed at obtaining evidence if it sees illegality in the action investigated. According to Rosa Weber, this is not the case.

“The requested instructional diligence is relevant to the investigated object and epistemic potential to gather new elements regarding the facts under investigation, not violating fundamental rights and guarantees, which is why the authorization of its use is viable”.

The PGR asked for the shelving of seven of the ten preliminary investigations on President Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and former government ministers opened from the conclusions of the Covid CPI.