Rosa Weber takes over STF amid institutional turmoil

Minister Rosa Weber, 73 years old, appointed to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) in 2011 by former President Dilma Rousseff, assumes this Monday (12.Sep.2022), at 17h, the presidency of the Court.

Rosa Weber will succeed Luiz Fux, who has been at the head of the Court for the last 2 years. It will have Roberto Barroso, appointed to the Supreme Court in 2013 by former president Dilma Rousseff, as vice president in a shorter term: the magistrate turns 75 on October 2, 2023, when she compulsorily retires.

The inauguration ceremony has 1,300 guests, 350 of them to accompany the plenary of the Supreme Court. Weber has a low profile. Possession will have no cocktail. There will also not be the traditional dinner offered by associations of magistrates when there is a change in the head of the STF.

This is an indication of what the management will be: Weber said that he will not attend dinners with those who have an attitude considered to be an affront to the Supreme Court, found the Power 360. He will defend the Court when he feels he must. Preferably in the plenary, where he considers the most appropriate.

With a more discreet profile, Weber avoided taking a position on this year’s election period. However, in 2018, when he was president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Weber sometimes spoke in favor of the electronic voting system. Roberto Barroso, on the other hand, tends to issue more vocal criticisms against Bolsonaro. On August 2, the minister called the proposed printed verification vote (as it exists today in Paraguay) “kickback”. The president, in turn, has already criticized the minister a few times. In 2021, the Chief Executive called Barroso “motherfucker“.

Watch (40s):

It is not yet known whether its entire collection will be distributed to Luiz Fux, which raises expectations about important processes. Here are some of them:

Along with the position of president of the Supreme Court, the minister assumes the presidency of the CNJ (National Council of Justice), an institution that aims to improve the work of the Judiciary and ensure compliance with the Statute of the Judiciary, issuing normative acts and recommendations. She will receive about 200 processes stopped at the Council. She intends to complete the collection in 3 months.

Weber by his peers

O Power 360 consulted ministers and former ministers of the Supreme Court. The general expectation is that management will be in a “low profile” with Weber at the head of the Supreme Court.

For Roberto Barroso, Weber is “the right person to head the Judiciary at this moment in Brazilian life”. The 64-year-old minister assumes the vice-presidency of the Court also on Monday. In October 2023, he will be the next president.

“Minister Rosa Weber is an extremely discerning and technical judge, dear and respected by all the other ministers. She has a reserved style, is always kind, but very firm in her convictions. I believe she is the ideal person to head the Judiciary at this moment in Brazilian life”said to Power 360.

Gilmar Mendes, dean of the Court, said he considered Weber to be very competent and prepared. “I have good expectations. I think it is very institutional and will do the Court good.”he said.

André Mendonça also praised the minister and said he expected good management. “Serene, balanced and firm judge. I’m sure she will make a great management ahead of the Judiciary ”.

Marco Aurélio, who retired in July 2021, said that it will be a management to be applauded. The magistrate acted in the labor court, as well as Weber, before going to the Supreme Court.

“A dedicated career judge, with commendable technical and humanistic training. She will head the Judiciary from a larger base. It’s waiting, checking and applauding”said.

Celso de Mello, also retired from the STF, said that Weber is a person of firm action, in addition to “competent, highly qualified, dignified and serene in the impartial and impersonal performance of the jurisdiction”. He also highlighted the administrative experience of the magistrate, who has already directed the TRT-4 (Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“I have no doubt that he will direct the Federal Supreme Court with a highly democratic spirit and imbued with the sense of necessary collegiality. At this sensitive and delicate moment in our institutional life, when Brazil, resisting authoritarian temptations that threaten the sacredness of the Constitution and repelling demonstrations that degrade the democratic sense of institutions, the presence of Minister Rosa Weber will be of undeniable importance. at the head of the National Judiciary”said.

Who is Rosa Weber?

Born in Porto Alegre, Weber graduated in legal and social sciences from UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) in 1971. She was a labor judge from 1976 to 1991.

She was a member of the TRT-4 (Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region) from 1991 to 2006. As of 2006, she became a minister of the TST (Superior Labor Court). She stayed on the Superior Court until 2011, when she took over the Supreme Court by appointment of Dilma Rousseff (PT). The inauguration was on December 19 of that year.

She was minister of the (Superior Electoral Court) from 2012 to 2020. She presided over the Court (2018-2020) when the Court barred the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the dispute in which Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became president. Weber is married to Telmo Candiota da Rosa Filho, a retired attorney for the state of Rio Grande do Sul. She has 2 children.

who is Barroso

Luís Roberto Barroso was born on March 11, 1958 in the city of Vassouras (RJ). He became Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2013.

The Electoral Court is made up of ministers from the Supreme Court, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and lawyers. Barroso joined the TSE in 2014 as a substitute minister. The year 2018 was his 1st as an effective.

He holds a doctorate in public law from Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and a professor at the same institution. He was also a state attorney for Rio de Janeiro. Luís Roberto Barroso is married to Tereza Cristina van Brussel. He has 2 children.