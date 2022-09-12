Salary of pharmacists will have a readjustment of 11.92%

The salary of pharmacists will have an adjustment of 11.92%. The agreement was signed in a Collective Bargaining Agreement for the category, with negotiation between Sincofarma/SP and Sinfar. The term is from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

According to the Sincofarma portal, companies must pay the new amount in two installments. Both are calculated on the salary in force on July 1, 2021, the first as of July 1, 2022 and the second as of January 1, 2023, as follows:

As of July 1, 2022: Salaries in force on July 1, 2021 will be adjusted by applying the percentage of 5.5%

As of January 1, 2023: Salaries in force on July 1, 2021 will be readjusted by applying the percentage of 6.42%. The resulting amount will be added to the adjusted salary on July 1, 2022. Therefore, this second installment will not be retroactive to July 1, 2022, taking effect from January 1, 2023.

Companies that do not choose to pay in installments and that have granted the full adjustment of 11.92% as of the base date of July 1 are not obliged to apply the conditions for installments provided for in the standard.

Allowance

Employees hired until June 30, 2022 and whose contracts are active in January 2023 will be entitled to a single allowance of BRL 40 for every BRL 100 of the salary in force in June 2022, to be paid on the payroll. January 2023.

professional flooringl

In the period between July 1 and December 31, 2022, the salary floor of R$ 3,855 for the category is established. The amount rises to BRL 4,090 from January 1 to June 30, 2023 – even so, well below the BRL 6,500 that was under discussion in Bill 1,559/21 of the Chamber of Deputies.

Source: Panorama Farmacêutico Newsroom

