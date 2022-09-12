São Paulo seeks Internacional striker for 2023; check out

A finalist in the Copa Sudamericana, Rogério Ceni’s São Paulo team is already thinking about 2023. Therefore, one of the highlights of the Brasileirão Série A is in the club’s sights. The information is from Bandeirantes radio, in Porto Alegre. The São Paulo club started talks with Pedro Henrique, from Internacional. Reserve of Mano Menezes, the player is a request from the São Paulo coach.

Rogério Ceni sees Pedro Henrique as a very important option for the São Paulo team in 2023. The player arrived from European football at the beginning of the season, but has been a reserve for Internacional, which has Wanderson among the team’s holders. Talks have started, but business will not be easy. Pedro has a contract until the end of 2024 with the Rio Grande do Sul club.

ALSO READ: Crespo congratulates São Paulo for winning a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final on social media



Pedro Henrique is requested by Rogério Ceni, in São Paulo

At the age of 32, Pedro Henriquqe arrived at Internacional coming from Turkish football. In the current Brasileirão Serie A, the player has played 21 games, 4 goals and 2 assists. The last given yesterday (10), in the goal of Alemão, for victory against Cuiabá that gave more 3 points in the classification table. Even so, the player is a reserve and that’s why he entered the sights of São Paulo.

However, following the Brasileirão Serie A, Pedro Henrique could win a new sequence. Wanderson left the game against Cuiabá feeling his right thigh and will be re-evaluated for Colorado’s next game. São Paulo observes and will have to open the vaults to get the player out of Rio Grande do Sul.

São Paulo agenda

After the impressive classification by the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo that thinks about Pedro Henrique, has, today (11), nothing more, nothing less, than a classic. Rogério Ceni’s team faces Corinthians, for the Brasileirão Serie A. The São Paulo club needs the victory to escape the proximity of the relegation zone.

Sao Paulo, looking, striker, International, 2023