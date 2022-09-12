see 8 possible causes of the symptom

Finding purple spots on the body is perhaps common for clumsy people, who keep bumping into furniture, doorknobs and walls around. However, if brands pop up frequently and for no apparent reason, it’s important to investigate why this is happening.

Purple spots are hemorrhagic manifestations, classified into three types:

– petechiae: red dots that appear and disappear quickly

– Ecchymosis: they are usually larger than one centimeter and usually manifest after a bruise

– Bruises: large purple marks, resulting from an accumulation of blood in the vessels.

The skin works as a warning system for various diseases, which manifest themselves first in the skin and then show that something is wrong. So while blemishes can result from a blow, they can also be a sign of autoimmune diseases, vitamin C deficiency, diabetes, aging and more.

Main causes of purple spots on the body

1. Blood vessel defects or capillary fragility: occurs when small blood vessels break easily because they are weak. With this, there is release of blood under the skin, causing the purple spots visible on the surface. The causes can be genetic, emotional, allergic, among others. The marks usually go away on their own, but it is possible to treat them with ointment for bruises.

2. Hemophilia or clotting abnormality: this is a genetic disease that causes voluminous and large amounts of bleeding. It alters the blood clotting process, so the purple spots appear on the skin, despite the bleeding being internal. Men are usually the most affected by the condition, as it is related to the X chromosome. Hemophilia must be treated with hematologists, who will prescribe replacement of coagulants.

3. Acute and chronic leukemia: popularly, there is usually a suspicion that any purple spot that appears on the skin for no apparent reason is linked to leukemia, but the reasons can be varied. In the case of leukemia, the marks are caused by a drop in platelet production.

4. Immune thrombocytopenia purpura: is caused by an inflammation of the vessels below the skin. The spots don’t hurt and come in different sizes. They are the result of blood extravasation caused by a drop in the number of platelets (thrombocytopenia). Recurrent in children and women, the disease occurs because the cells produced in the bone marrow, linked to blood clotting, are destroyed by the body itself.

5. Von Willebrand Disease: genetic and hereditary, is caused by a drop in the production of “Von Willebrand factor (VWF)”, an important protein in the blood clotting process. The disease causes purple spots and red spots on the skin, especially after compression of a limb. Treatment involves replacement of Von Willebrand factor and tranexamic acid to stop mucosal bleeding.

6. Thrombotic thrombocytopenia purpura: It is a disorder that involves the formation of small blood clots throughout the body. They block the flow of blood to vital organs such as the brain, heart and kidneys. Symptoms are related to where in the body these clots form.

7. Infections: dengue, zika virus and yellow fever have the appearance of purple spots on the skin among their symptoms. Any infection that interferes with platelets and blood clotting can cause marks.

8. Vitamin C deficiency: the lack of the nutrient can make the small blood vessels more fragile, breaking them spontaneously and causing local bleeding. Treatment involves increasing the intake of foods rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, acerola, broccoli, kale.

emotional factor

Cortisol (stress hormone) can trigger skin rashes, opacity, accelerate aging and aggravate skin diseases such as eczema and psoriasis, in addition to favoring changes in the immune system, which can cause purple spots on the skin.

If tests rule out other reasons and reach a psychological picture, psychotherapeutic treatment should take into account multifactorial aspects related to anxiety and depression. Reorganization in eating style and physical activity practice are essential.

How to identify the severity of purple spots?

If the spots do not disappear on their own in a short time, it is necessary to look for professionals trained to identify and treat them, such as dermatologists and hematologists. The alert should stay on if the spots are recurrent and are accompanied by nose or mouth bleeding, in addition to pain and fever. In these cases, tests will be requested to assess the condition.

