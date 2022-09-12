See how the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will work

From the next few weeks, beneficiaries of the Brazil aid and the BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit) will also be able to make a payroll loan, a type of credit that, until then, was only available to workers with a formal contract, retirees and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners.

Payroll credit is a type of loan in which the beneficiary has the amount of the installments charged directly on the payroll. The discount is made directly from salary or retirement.

The Auxílio Brasil and BPC loan can be requested through any bank or financial institution – and not only by Caixa Econômica Federal. The federal government stated that it already has almost 17 financial institutions approved and able to grant payroll-deductible loans.

The Provisional Measure that created the Auxílio Brasil loan also increased the payroll loan margin, from 35% to 40%. The government determined that 5% of the new payroll loan margin may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses. The rest (35%) is for personal loan. In other words, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will be able to commit up to 35% of the benefit income to the payroll loan.

When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released?

The new type of payroll-deductible credit was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in early August and now depends solely on regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Even though it has not yet been officially authorized, the Auxílio Brasil loan is already being offered by some banks. The process, however, is just an anticipation of data collection. Credit can only be released after regulation by the federal government.

