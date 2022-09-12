see how to get yours

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Although the unemployment rate in Brazil has reduced, there is still a large number of people looking for a job opportunity, whether in an area that is already known or not. For those looking for a chance to return or enter the job market, one piece of news can be very encouraging: the MRV Engenharia has almost 400 vacancies.

MRV is the largest construction company in the country in the real estate segment, offering houses and apartments in more than 160 Brazilian municipalities. In all, the company has 398 openings for professionals with high school and higher, in more than 15 states and the Federal District. So, if you’re looking for an opportunity, be sure to check out the information below!

What are the positions of the vacancies made available by MRV?

Among the positions that MRV seeks to fill are salesperson, realtor, security, commercial representative, sales promoter, performance analyst, civil engineering intern and administrative apprentice. In addition, the company has the following open positions:

Real estate consultant;

Sales consultant;

Administrative assistant;

Administrative Assistant;

Commercial Real Estate Seller;

Internal Seller;

Installation Manager;

Engineering assistant;

Occupational Safety Technician.

The professionals hired by the company will have salaries compatible with the market, in addition to benefits such as medical and dental care, transportation vouchers, commissions and bonuses based on results. It should be noted that part of the vacancies is available for people with disabilities (PwD).

How to apply for one of the vacancies made available by MRV?

To apply for one of the vacancies made available by MRV, it is necessary for the interested party to access the InfoJobs portal. The platform is well known for publicizing professional opportunities and seeking talent, and can be used by computer and cell phone.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Finally, after the curriculum is sent, the candidate must wait for the company to return with more details about the next phases of the selection process. It is important to pay attention to email and phone to avoid inconvenience or loss of employment opportunity.

It is worth remembering that sometimes the candidate ends up not checking the professional resume before forwarding it, which can make it even more difficult to enter or return to the job market if there are errors in the document. In fact, many people miss out on good job opportunities because of wrong or incomplete phone numbers.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com