see the remedies used to treat HYPERTENSION

Despite causing so many problems, the hypertensionpopularly called high pressureit is not difficult to be treated in most cases.

It can be controlled, especially if patients correctly follow the drug treatment and healthy lifestyle habitssuch as a balanced diet and physical activity.

Even so, unfortunately only 20% of people with high pressure in Brazil correctly take the drug to treat the disease, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).

You medicines for high blood pressure can be divided into six groups, according to the SBC Department of Arterial Hypertension.

CHECK WHAT ARE THE REMEDIES FOR HIGH PRESSURE:

Medicines for high blood pressure are called antihypertensives. They should be used to lower blood pressure and keep it under control, with values ​​below 14 by 9 (140 x 90 mmHg). It is worth noting that any medication should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.

There are a variety of medications that can be used to treat high blood pressure. See the list:

diuretics

adrenergic inhibitors

direct vasodilators

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors

calcium channel antagonists

Angiotensin II receptor antagonists

Any group of drugs, with the exception of direct-acting vasodilators, may be appropriate for the control of high pressure on initial monotherapy (i.e., only one type of drug), especially for patients who have mild to moderate hypertension and who did not have the expected result to control the problem only with non-drug measures (food and physical activity).

It is important to emphasize that these remedies must be indicated by the cardiologist or the physician responsible for the patientalways according to the severity of the disease.

In some cases, more than one drug may be used. to keep high blood pressure under control.

What is good to prevent high blood pressure?



Consult the doctor regularly: only he can diagnose and indicate the correct treatment

reduce the salt consumption : avoid broths, seasonings and ready-to-eat foods; pay attention to the amount of sodium in the products

: avoid broths, seasonings and ready-to-eat foods; pay attention to the amount of sodium in the products Try to have a healthier eating : avoid fatty foods, fried foods, sausages and excess red meat. Eat vegetables, legumes, fruits and fish

: avoid fatty foods, fried foods, sausages and excess red meat. Eat vegetables, legumes, fruits and fish Check your blood pressure regularly: this can be done at the doctor’s office, at home, or even at work

control the heart risk factors : Smoking, stress, high cholesterol and uncontrolled diabetes are enemies of the heart

: Smoking, stress, high cholesterol and uncontrolled diabetes are enemies of the heart Work out frequently: 30 minutes of exercise daily, 5 times a week, accumulating 150 minutes weekly

frequently: 30 minutes of exercise daily, 5 times a week, accumulating 150 minutes weekly Control your weight: the greater your weight, the greater your pressure

Take the medication daily, as directed by your doctor: only with the regular use of medication, there is protection against the risks of hypertension

It is necessary to always alert the population about the dangers of hypertension. According to doctors, nowadays, only the control of high blood pressure will increase the quality and life expectancy of thousands of Brazilians living with the disease.

What can high blood pressure cause?

The problems caused by high blood pressure are not restricted to the heart.

Various bodies are affected, as heart (infarction and heart failure); brain (stroke and dementia); kidneys (kidney failure); arteries (arterial clogging); eyes (blindness).

What makes a person have high blood pressure?



According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the arterial hypertension occurs when the blood pressure caused by the contraction of the heart and the walls of the arteries, to propel blood to the whole body, occurs in an intense way, with the ability to cause damage to the structure of the organ.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that the cardiovascular problems are responsible for approx. 300 thousand deaths per year in Brazil. In addition, 50% of Brazilians with high pressure they still don’t know they have the problem.

behind the hypertension, there are several causes. Among them, genetic inheritance. High blood pressure can also manifest as a result of habits and conditions such as obesity, excessive salt or alcohol intake, and physical inactivity.