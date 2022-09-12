See who are the dead in the collapse of the marquee in Aliança | Pernambuco

The collapse of a marquee left at least five dead and nine injured in Aliança, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, on Sunday night (11). At the time of the accident, several people were following the town’s traditional emancipation party.

The deaths included a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 47-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, the city said. The aunt and niece were among the dead, according to relatives of the victims. Another nine people were injured.

The city hall said that the cause of the accident is being investigated and that the first action taken by the municipal executive was to isolate the place.

In a statement, the municipal executive expressed “consternation, pain and mourning” for the deaths in the “regrettable tragedy”. “The Public Power sympathizes with all the victims and their families and friends, and is at their entire disposal,” he said in the statement.

O g1 managed to contact relatives and confirmed the names of three of the five dead:

Marli Vitorina Alves de Barros, 47, was a farmer and left a husband and a 14-year-old son;

Beatriz Batista Alves, 16, student and niece of Marli Vitorina;

Corina Pessoa Fernandes, 77 years old.

The names of the 15-year-old and the 26-year-old man who also died due to the collapse have not yet been released.