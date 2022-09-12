September 11: attacks on the Twin Towers turn 21 this Sunday (11)

The series of attacks on September 11, 2001, including the attack on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, in the United States, turns 21 this Sunday (11). About 3,000 people died at the time, including 227 civilians and 19 hijackers of the planes.

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<<

On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 men hijacked four passenger airliners. Aboard the aircraft, the hijackers crashed into the Twin Towers, a World Trade Center complex in New York.

Everyone on board died and many of those in the buildings died as well. The two buildings collapsed after the impacts, hitting the buildings next to them. A third passenger plane crashed into the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense headquarters in Virginia, just outside the capital, Washington.

The fourth aircraft crashed in a nearby open field in Pennsylvania. According to investigations, based on records in the black box and testimonies from relatives, passengers and crew tried to regain control of the plane, causing the crash. There were no survivors.

Attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001

From then on there was an offensive by the United States and allied countries launching the so-called War on Terror, promoting invasions of Afghanistan to hit the Taliban, which brought together members of Al-Qaeda.

The then US President George W. Bush launched a war against countries he considered enemies of the United States. According to him, these nations supported terrorism and maintained weapons of mass destruction, having as references the so-called “axis of evil”: North Korea, Iran and Iraq.

At the time, the Americans passed laws to increase anti-terrorism rigor and several countries did the same. There was also an effect on the economy with the closing of the stock exchanges and losses in industries.

The Pentagon building, also hit by one of the planes, was rebuilt and became a kind of symbol. In 2006, the rebuilding process began on the site of the Word Trade Center in New York, so that office buildings could be erected on the site.

In honor of Flight 93, diverted in Pennsylvania, and which was scheduled, according to investigations, to hit the US government headquarters, a memorial was built.

Read too | Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Set for September 19

>>>Follow GCMAIS on YouTube<<<