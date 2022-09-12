Share of IGB (IGBR3), owner of Gradiente, advances about 40% after offering a 55% premium to go private

The common shares of IGB Eletrônica (IGBR3) opened up about 40% this Monday (12), after the company announced, last Friday, a request for a takeover bid (OPA) to the Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários). CVM). At 10:40 am (Brasília time), IGBR3 assets rose 38.92%, to R$ 36.10.

IGB Eletrônica, owner of Gradiente and undergoing judicial reorganization, informed that its controlling shareholder HAG Holding, which holds about 51% of the company’s total capital, intends to cancel the company’s registration as a publicly-held company and also the company’s listing in the basics of trading B3 securities.

The OPA will be carried out using the price per common share of R$ 40.51, compared to R$ 26.13 at the close of Friday, or an amount 55% higher, adjusted by the Selic, considering the date on which the OPA auction on B3 until the offer settlement date.

“The price per share represents the fair market value of the company’s shares and was determined based on the calculation of the weighted average price of the Company’s shares in the last 12 months prior to August 31, 2022, according to the appraisal report prepared by a specialized company, under the terms of the Brazilian Corporation Law and pursuant to CVM Resolution 85”, informed the owner of Gradiente.

Within up to 15 (fifteen) days from the date of disclosure of the material fact, shareholders holding at least 10% of the outstanding shares may request the administrators to call a special meeting of shareholders holding outstanding shares to resolve on carrying out a new assessment. The effective launch of the OPA is subject to registration and authorization by the CVM and B3, pursuant to CVM Resolution 85.

