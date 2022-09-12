“She should already be saying three words”; Virgínia Fonseca ‘tears the verb’ and responds to alleged pediatrician who criticized her daughter’s growth

The wife of Zé Felipe and daughter-in-law of Poliana and the countryman Leonardo got stressed with a supposed pediatrician after a speech about her daughter Maria Alice. This Sunday (11), after revealing that your little one is already saying “mommy” without missing the letters, a follower criticized the child’s development.

The influencer shared on her social networks a print of followers saying that Virgínia and Zé Felipe should look more carefully at their daughter’s growth and that she is “behind”. Pregnant with her second daughter, Virginia did not like what she saw and went to rebut the criticism she suffered.

“Things that pediatrics gives me: I keep an eye on Maria Alice, daughter of Virgínia and Zé Felipe, to see when she will develop speech (which is even delayed)”, said the supposed pediatrician. Another agreed: “She should already be speaking at least 3 more words besides family names, but speaking WELL.”

Virginia without much patience replied: “Don’t be that kind of professional, for God’s sake,” it started. Virginia came out in defense of the little girl and said that the alleged pediatrician cannot give a diagnosis on Twitter. The blonde also said that the little one does have an accommodation and that not everything is posted. Virginia finally apologizes and emphasizes that she still has a lot to learn.