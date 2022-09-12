Singer Silva comments on Thales Bretas after assuming a romance with Paulo Gustavo’s widower

Silva commented for the first time after assuming that he is “getting to know better” dermatologist Thales Bretas

Singer Silva spoke for the first time, this Sunday (11), about his romance with dermatologist Thales Bretas, widower of comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died last year due to complications from covid-19.

The two were at Rock in Rio last night (10), and confirmed their suspicions that they would be together. Today, the artist opened up about the relationship: “We’re getting to know each other. It’s the first time I’ve been in a relationship with someone from another place, but he’s a wonderful person,” Silva commented in an interview with “Quem” — he avoided labeling their approach as dating.

“There’s this pressure of ‘is it dating or not?’ We’ve only known each other for a short time,” Silva explained. Finally, when asked if he’s in love, he said, “Love is too strong to say right now, but I like him a lot. I’m happy.”

Yesterday, Thales Bretas himself spoke publicly about the possible relationship with the singer. “I think he’s super cool. We’re getting to know each other. But people keep rushing things, wanting to know. Let it go”, explained the dermatologist to the newspaper “Extra”.