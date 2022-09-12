“Single and happy”; Priscilla Alcântara opens the game and denies the rumors about a possible affair with singer Vitor Kley

Faced with the rumors that the singer and presenter Priscilla Âlcantara would be enjoying a new affair with Vitor Kley, the special reporter Rodrigo Mussi, tried to take a few words from the famous at Rock In Rio, who did not stay on the fence and answered the question that was aired through the website of gshow.

“I’m single and very happy. When I have something to tell you, I will tell you. So calm your heart.”, joked the presenter who did not escape the question. Priscilla and Vitor get in tune, at least that’s what it looks like in the single “All Pah”, which already has more than two million views on YouTube.

The artist has yet to respond to Priscilla’s response, let’s wait. The rumors even had the strength of a crowd of the web, but apparently it didn’t go forward. Single and happy, that’s what the presenter says, who hasn’t had open smiles in the last few days after receiving criticism on the web.

The cat recently received negative reviews about her performance in the city of rock, criticism from various audiences, having to break the silence and counter attacks on the web. “For me, it’s obvious: I’m a woman. You don’t see a man being charged for A, B or C like a woman is for the same situation, understand? Unfortunately, this is the society we live in. These are structural things that we will have to fight hard to be able to deconstruct. I need to at least make sure that I can support myself in the midst of this…” said the singer.