Six people are killed in the Great Fortress in 24 hours

Six people were killed in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region in about 24 hours. The crimes took place between the nights of Friday, the 9th, and Saturday, the 10th. The homicides were recorded in Fortaleza, Caucaia and Maracanaú.

In the Capital, the cases were in the districts of Siqueira, Ancuri, Jardim Jatobá and José de Alencar. The registers have execution characteristics.

In Caucaia, the victim was Francisco Evilardo Alves da Silva, 30, shot dead in the Nova Cigana neighborhood. In Maracanaú, the crime took place on Júlio Mendes Street. The victim was shot on the street and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), but could not resist the injuries.

In the Ancuri neighborhood, in Fortaleza, the victim was found tied up in a thicket. The 27-year-old man wore an electronic anklet. Many of the marks of the shots were concentrated on the boy’s face, who had a criminal record for murder.

In the Jardim Jatobá neighborhood, also in Fortaleza, a male victim was shot dead near the 4th ring road. In the José de Alencar neighborhood, a man was shot dead inside a small market.

SSPDS

Regarding the case of Caucaia, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reported that the victim was 38 years old and was killed by a blunt instrument. “Teams of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) and the Forensic Forensics of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) were also at the scene and collected the first information. Person (NHPP) of the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia”, informed the agency.

Regarding the crime in Siqueira, the victim had tickets for illegal possession of a firearm and was injured on a public road. The man entered the vehicle and did not survive his injuries. PM and PC teams were also called.

Regarding the homicide record in Ancuri, the SSPDS reported that the victim’s body was found with gunshot wounds.

Regarding the case of Jardim Jatobá, in Maracanaú, the victim was a 19-year-old young man who was killed by a firearm, dying on a public road.

Regarding the other crime in Maracanaú, the victim was 23 years old.

The agency reported that, in the José de Alencar neighborhood, the 38-year-old man was killed in a commercial establishment.

In all cases there is an investigation by the Civil Police of Ceará, the agency confirmed.

