Sport x Bahia: see where to watch live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Sport and Bahia face each other at 8 pm this Monday, on Ilha do Retiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Series B. ge follows the game live and in real time, with videos of the best moves (click here to follow).

Sport wasted another chance to touch the G-4, in the last round, with the defeat to Ponte Preta. Now, as home team, he relies on the strength he has on Ilha do Retiro to try to get points from the vice-leader. Leão is in seventh place, with 40 points, and is five behind Vasco, the first club in the access zone.

Bahia, in turn, remains in second place with 51 points, after the goalless draw against Criciúma, last Thursday, in Santa Catarina. The difference between the Bahian club for the fifth place, however, decreased. Londrina beat Chapecoense in round #29 and are seven points behind Tricolor.

Streaming: the match will be broadcast on SporTV, with narration by Rembrandt Júnior and comments by Cabral Neto and Danny Morais.

Sport – Coach: Claudinei Oliveira

The Rubro-Negro must undergo changes again. Defender Fábio Alemão was suspended in the last round and should return to the team, replacing Chico.

The team is still working to try to bring back left-back Sander and defender Rafael Thyere, who returned to training after recovering from injury. They are being evaluated daily. Striker Javier Parraguez also returned to training.

In attack, the reserves have been decisive in the field, but there are no confirmed changes for the sector. If Claudinei opts for the change, Gustavo Coutinho should start in front as an option.

Probable lineup: Saulo; Eduardo, Fábio Alemão, Sabino and Lucas Hernández (Sander); Ronaldo, Fabinho and Giovanni; Luciano Juba, Kayke (Coutinho) and Vagner Love.

Who is out: forward Ray Vanegas, recovering from injury.

hanging: defender Sabino, right-back Eduardo, left-back Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Bruno Matias and Wiliam Oliveira, midfielders Giovanni and Denner and forward Kayke.

Bahia – Coach: Enderson Moreira

Coach Enderson Moreira should promote the return of right-back Marcinho and midfielder Daniel in the places of André and Copete, respectively. Team holders, they started the match against Criciúma on the bench. On the left side, it is possible that the midfielder Rezende will be improvised once again, even with Luiz Henrique at his disposal.

Probable starting lineup: Mateus Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Gabriel Xavier and Rezende [Luiz Henrique]; Patrick, Mugni, Daniel and Ricardo Goulart; Alligator and Davo.

Who is out: Danilo Fernandes, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia (injured);

hanging: Daniel, Rodallega, Davó, Alligator, André and Ignacio.

