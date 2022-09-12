Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Ukraine’s spectacular advances on the battlefield spur risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials are pushing for further interest rate hikes. Walt Disney in focus after Dan Loeb supports board plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after closing. Brazil may have its biggest quarterly deflation in 3Q22 since the beginning of the Real Plan.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, September 12th.

CHECK OUT: Full Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Ukrainian advance lifts European assets

The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase, with Ukrainian forces recapturing more than 3,000 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territory since the spring in a surprisingly successful offensive around Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The news lifted European currencies across the board, encouraging – perhaps excessive – hopes of a quick end to the war and the associated disruption to global energy markets.

European energy and gas prices also fell to their lowest level on the news, offering some relief after EU energy ministers failed to make much headway in agreeing anti-crisis measures for the upcoming winter on Friday.

2. ECB signals more tightening

The correction continued, with the European Central Bank receiving further support from a series of reports over the weekend and Monday from European Central Bank officials broadly adhering to the line that further rate hikes will be needed to reduce inflation.

German central bank governor Joachim Nagel said “more clear steps” similar to that would be needed, even at the risk of triggering a modest recession.

The Financial Times also reported over the weekend that the ECB will discuss ways to reduce the €5 trillion bond portfolio it has amassed through its various quantitative easing programs at its upcoming meetings.

3. US stocks open higher

US stock markets are set to open in an upbeat mood following the Eastern European news over the weekend, with the closing of Chinese markets next week also removing what has been a regular source of concern in recent weeks.

At 8:25 a.m., 100 futures were up 0.43%, while A and A had gained 0.37% and 0.18%, respectively. All major indices posted gains in the past week, breaking their losing streak.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Walt disney (NYSE:) (BVMF:), after activist investor Dan Loeb pulled back from his earlier efforts to force the entertainment giant to spin off sports channel ESPN. Loeb’s Third Point was built earlier this year and later sold a stake in the company.

Oracle (NYSE:) reports its results after the closing bell, but the data calendar is empty. There is more action in the bond markets, with the sale of three-year and 10-year bonds maturing later.

CHECK: US stock quotes

4. Brazilian deflation

After that of August, released last Friday, 09, pointed to a deflation of 0.36%, analysts already estimate that the third quarter of 2022 could bring the biggest quarterly deflation since the beginning of the Real Plan. In July, the IPCA was -0.68%.

If September presents an increase of up to 0.18% in the month, the IPCA for 3Q22 would be in a deflation of 0.86%, more intense than the 0.85% drop registered in the third quarter of 1998. However, the expectation is that the index will also be negative next month, with Bank of America (NYSE:) (BofA) estimating a deflation of -0.15%.

The drop in inflation would be the result of the exemptions promoted by the government and the cuts in gasoline prices announced by Petrobras (BVMF:). The reduction of pressure on beverages and food should also help to reduce the IPCA in September.

At 8:27 am, the EWZ ETF was up 3.02% on the US premarket.

5. Oil climbs to one-week high

Crude prices rose as market participants priced in the risk that defeat to Ukraine could lead to a serious destabilization of Russian politics.

After withdrawing its troops from parts of eastern Ukraine on Friday and Saturday, Russia launched long-range missile strikes against Ukraine’s water supplies and power plants, in violation of the Geneva Convention, as propagandists on state television urged the need for an escalation of the conflict.

As of 8:28 a.m., U.S. crude futures were up 0.62% at $87.33, while futures gained 0.83% at $93.61.