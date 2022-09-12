Strong images! Ex-Inter sees foot ‘bend’ and has frightening injury in Mexicano; see the bid

Attacking midfielder Gustavo Ferrareis suffered a serious injury to his left ankle and will only return to the pitch in 2023

the attacking midfielder Gustavo Ferrareiswho now defends the Puebla (MEX), suffered a serious injury last Saturday (10). The Brazilian played in the duel against chivasfor the local championship, and ended up cheering the left ankle.

According to the club’s medical report, the attacking midfielder had a fibula fracture and a dislocation of the tibia with ligament rupture in the left ankle.

The Brazilian player was operated in the early hours of this Sunday (11)in a hospital in the city of Guadalajara.

Also according to the information provided by Puebla, the trend is that Gustavo Ferrareis will be out of the pitch for at least four months for recovery, returning to the pitch only in 2023.

Revealed by Internacional in 2014, the attacking midfielder also played for Bahia, Figueirense, Botafogo, Avaí and Atlético-GO on loan before arriving in Mexican football.