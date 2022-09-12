Study refutes idea that hearty breakfast helps with weight loss

There is a popular belief that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and provides energy for an individual’s entire routine. The saying “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper” is commonly used to lend credence to this thought.

For most people, consuming the most calories in the morning improves weight loss and calorie burning. Although, a new study published in Cell Metabolism showed that this is not what happens.

For professor and senior author of the research, Alexandra Johnstone, “there are many myths around the moment to eat and how it can influence body weight or health”. biggest meal” at the beginning or end of the day does not interfere with how the body metabolizes calories.

The researchers counted 15 men and 14 women who were considered healthy but were overweight or obese. Volunteers were subjected to controlled diets and daily measurements of metabolism.





Each participant was randomly assigned, for one week, an isocaloric diet — balanced with 30% protein, 35% carbohydrate, and 35% fat.

After that period, people started to consume the loaded meals in the morning or in the evening, for four weeks.

Overall, the scientists found that energy expenditure and total weight loss were the same for both morning and night-loaded diets. Volunteers had an average loss of 3 kg.

However, subjects who ate the largest meal in the morning reported feeling less hungry later in the day, which could facilitate weight loss.

“Participants reported that their appetite was better controlled on days when they ate a larger breakfast and felt full for the rest of the day,” says Johnstone.

“This can be quite helpful in the real world environment,” she says, as behavioral changes can make a loaded morning diet more beneficial.





The senior author also states that the experiment can be applied to intermittent fasting, to determine the best time of day for people, who follow the strategy, to consume calories.

The only limitation of the study was the fact that the tests were conducted during free life, not in the laboratory. Furthermore, some metabolic measures were only available in the morning, not after dinner.

Thinking about future plans, the scientists intend to expand research on the way in which the schedule affects metabolism, for example, in people who work shifts – it is possible that they have different metabolic responses due to changes between day and night.

Johnstone reiterates, however, that “one important thing to note is that when it comes to time and diet, there’s probably not going to be a one-size-fits-all diet.”

According to her, the findings targeted by the group “will be the future of diet studies, but it is something very difficult to measure.”



