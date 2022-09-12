Success in Brazil, Pix attracts interest from other countries

In Brazil, Pix — an instant payment system — is operated by more than 770 institutions. About to complete two years in operation, the modality should break the record mark of R$ 1 trillion in transactions carried out in a single month.

The Brazilian payment system model should soon be replicated in other countries. Colombia and Canada have already shown interest in the version working in Brazil, according to the central bank (BC).

“I have talked a lot with the Central Bank of Colombia. There, they want to do the same”, said BC president Roberto Campos Neto during an event last month, also mentioning the Canadian interest.

Pix was praised by institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which highlighted “the lower costs and greater financial inclusion” with the tool. For Campos Neto, the attraction of other countries is due to the low cost. “Pix is ​​very cheap, it cost BRL 5 million for the Central Bank.”

Due to the ease of sending and receiving money, and the fact that there are no fees, Brazilians joining the system is considered a success. The total number of users with access to Pix amounts to almost 132 million individuals.

US plans to launch in 2023

The Federal Reserve (Fed) begins this month testing its instant payments system, FedNow. The American version of Pix, it promises to revolutionize the way money is sent and received in the world’s largest economy.

The US central bank’s promise is that FedNow will be available to financial institutions of all sizes in the US. And so connect American businesses and families, making payments easier in an economy where checks are still a frequent presence. Like Pix, the new tool will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Fed expects to launch the system by July 2023.

subscribe to the west