‘Super-Earth’ found by scientists may be habitable

Two planets, with characteristics similar to Earth, but much larger, were discovered in a study carried out by a group of scientists. In addition, one of these planets, LP 890-9c or “Super-Earth”, may have conditions conducive to habitation.

With the leadership of astrophysicist Laetitia Delrez, from the University of Liège, the celestial bodies were located by NASA and the University of Liège, in Belgium, through the telescopes Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-col Stars (SPECULLOS)installed in Chile and in the archipelago of Tenerife, Spain.

Although the first planet did not attract attention, the second is in a potentially habitable zone and its orbit allows it to receive an amount of Earth-like solar radiationin addition to the possibility of having water on its surface.

After the discovery, scientists will study the atmosphere of the planet “Super-Earth”, with the intention of finding out if it really can be favorable to some form of life. So far, LP 890-9c is one of the most likely recent discoveries to have habitable conditions.

“This is a unique opportunity to better understand the habitability conditions around the smallest and coldest stars in our solar neighbourhood,” explained astrophysicist Laetitia Delrez.

With information from Exame magazine

