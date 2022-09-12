Supreme Court vote is 5 to 2 for suspension

posted on 09/12/2022 03:55



(credit: Carlos Moura/SCO/STF)

Two ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) opened a disagreement yesterday and voted to maintain the law that creates the national nursing floor (law n. 14,434/2022). On the other hand, five ministers have already voted against the rule, suspended in a preliminary way by minister Luís Roberto Barroso, on the 4th, until the economic impacts of the measure are detailed. Four magistrates still have until next Friday to vote.

Sunday was marked by two dissenting votes from the rapporteur. Early in the morning, Minister André Mendonça was loyal to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who sanctioned the law, and voted for the constitutionality of the matter. Mendonça highlighted the “political convenience” of the floor suspension.

“It is necessary to verify, in the specific case, (…) the ‘political convenience of suspending the effectiveness’ of the questioned normative act, considering, above all, the deference that the Constitutional Court should have, as a rule, in the face of the choices and balances (when trying to find a reasonable and proportional solution when there is a collision between fundamental rights) made by the Legislative and Executive Powers”, he said.

The second dissenting vote came from minister Kassio Nunes Marques. For the magistrate, the absence of a national floor represents the precariousness of the pandemic. “If this Court endorses the injunction granted by the Rapporteur, it is possible that the other entities of the federation whose average salary is higher than the national salary floor will also be encouraged not to comply with the respective Law 14.434/2022 in an adequate way”, he evaluated. In Nunes Marques’ view, the absence of a minimum wage harms professionals. “It seems to me quite likely that the risk of reverse damage arising from the granting of the preliminary injunction could be even greater than its rejection.”

Finally, the minister recognized the role of the category in caring for victims of covid-19. “I can’t help but note that the class of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives have recently bravely faced the fight against the pandemic caused by the covid-19 virus”, he highlighted.

Minister Cármen Lúcia was the fifth to vote for maintaining the preliminary decision that determined the suspension of the law in the virtual trial, which started last Friday. The magistrate accompanied the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso.

According to the national law approved by the Legislature and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, nurses would have a salary base of R$ 4,750. As a reference for nursing technicians, 70% of this value would be, and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives. Rosa Weber, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes still need to vote.





votes against

Minister Barroso, rapporteur for the matter, suspended the effects of the rule for 60 days until public and private entities interested in the matter provide clarification on the budgetary impacts of the floor, as well as the need to adopt measures that solve the problem. The entities that move the ADI accuse that the increase in expenses may lead to a reduction in staff and the elimination of hospital beds.

The legislation was suspended by Barroso due to the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7,222, presented by the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) together with other entities, such as the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities (CMB) and the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH).

“The establishment of a floor for nursing and other health professionals is very fair. I am committed to making this floor possible. But, without building a source of funding, it would be very difficult to get this salary floor off paper. concern is not to let a fair and deserved recognition of health professionals, who were tireless during the pandemic, end up being a fiction for several reasons”, said the minister, justifying the suspension.