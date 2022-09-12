Teacher has sex with student again after being fired from school and now the consequence was worse

A science teacher will have to face a serious consequence after continuing to maintain close ties with a student, despite having already been fired from the school where he studied and being under house arrest.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey is 36 years old and lives in North Carolina (USA). She had been detained, after having her affairs – which she had with several teenagers – leaked, and was convicted of sexual crimes, including rape.

The woman even paid a bond of R$ 386 thousand to avoid going to jail. However, she was placed under house arrest, with electronic monitoring, on the condition that she stays away from minors.

The story took a turn for the worse after investigators from the Iridell County Sheriff’s Office discovered that, even though she was a recluse at home, the teacher would have taken the former student nine times to her residence.

Now, with no further appeals, Elizabeth was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center after receiving 27 additional charges.

These include nine counts of misdemeanor for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor”, ​​nine counts of felony intimidation or interference with a state witness, and nine counts of violating pretrial release conditions.

To be able to return to house arrest, the accused may still pay a bond of R$ 4.1 million. However, until now, the former teacher remains in detention.