Telescope captures high-resolution photograph of Einstein’s Star

The James Webb Space Telescope, developed by NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, has high technology and can capture the formation of galaxies and stars. Among his great achievements, the recent capture of an image of an “Einstein ring” in excellent quality stands out.

Read more: James Webb Telescope reveals oldest galaxy in the universe

This is a theory of the German physicist created almost a century ago. See now more information about the photograph of the Einstein Ring that was obtained through the famous telescope called James Webb.

Einstein Ring and James Webb Space Telescope

See the figure below. Recorded by one of the most famous and technological telescopes on the planet, the James Webb, the photograph is the most perfect and in high resolution ever published in the history of this phenomenon that was predicted almost a hundred years ago by the physicist Albert Einstein.

What is the Einstein Ring?

Also called the Einstein-Chwolson ring or the Chwolson ring, the phenomenon of gravitational lensing is generated by the warping of space-time and light from a distant galaxy.

Imagine two galaxies that are very far away from each other. When light from the distant galaxy travels and crosses the nearest galaxy, it follows the warping of space-time that is created by gravity. For this reason, it also deforms, arriving at Earth in the shape of a ring.

This perfect circle created by the gravitational lensing event can even help scientists and astronomers to recognize which galaxy is further away: the reddish ones are further away while the blue tones refer to the closer ones.

How was the image released?

To capture the photograph, the MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) was used, that is, the instrument used to capture it was an infra-red instrument. An astronomy student, through the social network Reddit, whose account is @Spaceguy44, used data from the MIRI instrument and the James Webb Telescope released to the public by NASA and released the information on his account, delighting netizens and space lovers.