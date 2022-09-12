Tennis is one against one and in the end… Swiatek wins! Best in the World wins US Open

Iga Swiatek is the owner and mistress of the women’s tennis world throne. It’s even a case of stealing a phrase from football and saying that tennis is one against one and in the end… Swiatek wins! It’s just that the number one in the WTA ranking extended her unbelievable series in finals, winning her tenth consecutive title – always without giving up sets -, and now she snatched the US Open. It is the third Grand Slam of Iga’s career, the second of 2022, in what is the seventh trophy of the season.

The Pole sealed her fate with the ends 6-2 and 7-6(5) in front of Ons Jabeur (5th), who even threatened an absolutely unbelievable somersault in the second half. The Tunisian was losing 6-2, 3-0 and facing two break points, but reached 4-4 and even had break points of their own to turn the story upside down. But Swiatek held on, made it to the tie-break and even then lost 5-4, before turning around to snatch another trophy.

It’s been quite a year for @iga_swiatek on American hard courts! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/WOu9qWSxBM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Iga’s dominance is increasingly clear, in a year in which he had 37 consecutive victories, and he shook after seeing the streak end. What is certain is that now he gives a complete answer, winning the US Open in style, digging a gap of more than five thousand points for the vice-leader of the ranking, which will now be Ons Jabeur.