Thales Bretas e Silva assume romance during Rock in Rio: ‘I’m happy’ | celebrities

Rio – Thales Bretas, widower of comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died of covid-19 in May 2021, took up a romance with singer Silva this Saturday. The two arrived together on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio and the dermatologist confirmed the rumors.
“I think he’s super cool. We’re getting to know each other. But people keep rushing things, wanting to know. Let it go”, Thales told “Extra”.
“There’s this pressure of ‘is it dating or not?’ We’ve only known each other for a short time,” she said. When asked if he was in love, the singer went straight: “Love is too strong to say right now, but I like him a lot. I’m happy.”
On social media, netizens were divided between criticizing Thales Bretas, saying that his mourning of a year and a half was too short, and supporting the fact that the doctor had followed his life.
It’s been MONTHS since Thales Bretas and Silva “are getting to know each other better” lol love of life overcome very quickly
For me, this agenda between Thales and Silva is something that shouldn’t even be debated, whoever is acting like someone else’s mourning inspector has more than to limp
SURREAL Paulo Gustavo’s name becomes tt, because Thales took up dating Silva 1 YEAR AND 4 MONTHS after becoming a widower. Go wash the dishes, guys!
People think that because the person died, they have to go in the coffin too! Life goes on. May Thales and Silva be very happy
Er… I wake up and the first thing I see here at TT is that Thales Bretas is dating Silva, see you there blz,
I went to read the comments…
People attacking them saying it’s disrespectful to Paulo,
People? Paulo died, you know, the guy has to die single because he became a widower?
