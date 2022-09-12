Thales Bretas e Silva assume romance during Rock in Rio: ‘I’m happy’ | celebrities



Published 09/12/2022 10:31 | Updated 09/12/2022 10:47

Rio – Thales Bretas, widower of comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died of covid-19 in May 2021, took up a romance with singer Silva this Saturday. The two arrived together on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio and the dermatologist confirmed the rumors.

“I think he’s super cool. We’re getting to know each other. But people keep rushing things, wanting to know. Let it go”, Thales told “Extra”.

The next day, Silva commented on the relationship during the last Rock in Rio day, this Sunday. “We’re getting to know each other. It’s the first time I’ve been in a relationship with someone from somewhere else, but he’s a wonderful person,” he told “Quem”, avoiding labeling the affair as dating. “There’s this pressure of ‘is it dating or not?’ We’ve only known each other for a short time,” she said. When asked if he was in love, the singer went straight: “Love is too strong to say right now, but I like him a lot. I’m happy.”

On social media, netizens were divided between criticizing Thales Bretas, saying that his mourning of a year and a half was too short, and supporting the fact that the doctor had followed his life.

It’s been MONTHS since Thales Bretas and Silva “are getting to know each other better” lol love of life overcome very quickly — Magali (@magali_focada) September 11, 2022