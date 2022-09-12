The biggest political statement of Ivete Sangalo’s career

Ivete Sangalo has always been charged for a political position. The last big chance she would have before the elections was exactly her performance on Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio. And she didn’t disappoint. The singer spoke about diversity and respect, right after she brought her son, Marcelo Sangalo, to the stage, when the boy played the piano. “There are many families and they are powerful. They are what make a country free and keep it free. Nothing will stop us from continuing to be happy. It is a new time that is coming.” Shortly after, she continued with “on the 2nd we will change everything”, said the singer, full of hope. Without citing the name of any candidate, this is already a very clear message for those who were having doubts about their support or criticism of the current government. The audience reacted with a chorus of “out Bolsonaro“.

In another moment of the show, Ivete also took a stand against a common banner of the president’s campaign, the issue of weapons. She said “we don’t need guns, we need love”. Profiling an artillery of hits from beginning to end of the show, the singer got everyone dancing, living up to her reputation as a Bahian queen who knows how to dominate the Rock in Rio lawns like no one else, so much so that this is her 17th participation in the festival.