“The important thing in a relationship is this”; Vitória Strada opens her heart and talks about her relationship with Marcella Rica

The actress spoke about it in a recent interview with “Quem”

Image: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Vitória Strada
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica is one of the most couples ‘shippable’ from Internet. The actresses, who took to the romance in 2019, are engaged and plan to make the union official very soon. In a recent interview for the magazine “Who”, Vitória opened her heart when talking about her relationship with her beloved.

“Our relationship is one of love, it’s a partnership. I think that, regardless of anything, we don’t want to get hurt, we always want to walk together. Any disagreement we have, we sit down and talk. We listen to each other. I think the important thing is in a relationship, that’s it.” said.

Then the champion “Famous dance” of this year’s edition, added: “For me, it always worked even with friendship, I never like that person who starts arguing to hurt. We have a very healthy relationship.” declares victory. Since assuming the relationship, the two have defended the flag on the LGBT cause. On social media, the actresses love to post passionate clicks and captions with a declaration of love.

Recently, Vitória also publicly commented on how this discovery of love for her current fiancée, Marcella, was like: “Within so many doubts, she was a certainty. The moments of doubt were not even doubts, they were questions. My feelings for Marcella came through so strongly that I didn’t have time to say it wasn’t happening.” confessed.

