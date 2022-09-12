The Little Mermaid | Official teaser has almost 1 million dislikes

Starring Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid received its long-awaited official teaser during D23 Expobut the reception of part of the public in the YouTube It was, to say the least, shocking.

After 7.2 million views, the preview registers an impressive number of 772 thousand negative votes (dislikes), against only 187 thousand positive votes (likes).

It is worth remembering that this feature film has been the target of attacks since the casting of Bailey as Ariel, the protagonist of the plot.

The actress, however, has already made it clear that she was not shaken.

“It’s important to have a strong support system around you. It’s hard to carry the weight of the world alone. It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear words of encouragement (from my grandparents) that said, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.’ “

Said.

“What (Ariel being a person of color) would have done for me, how would that have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything. Things that seem small to others are so big to us.‎”

The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid princess who falls in love with a human prince and trades her voice for legs to live on the surface. The plot will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animation, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

David Magee is responsible for the script, while Rob Marshall drives.

In the list, have already been defined Halle Bailey like Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King like Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy like Ursula, and Jacob Tremblay like Flounder.

The premiere is scheduled for May 26, 2023.