‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Drives Fans CRAZY; Check out the reactions!

The first trailer for season 3 of ‘the Mandalorian‘ has finally been released and it’s driving fans wild.

In addition to bringing intense action scenes with space battles, the preview is also very well balanced with the cuteness that only Grogu, Baby Yoda, can convey.

On social media, the public is already dying of anxiety to check out the new episodes, which debut only in February next year.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and making allies as they travel through the perilous galaxy in the era after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito star. Among the directors of the new season are: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

