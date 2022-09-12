‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Drives Fans CRAZY; Check out the reactions!

The first trailer for season 3 of ‘the Mandalorian‘ has finally been released and it’s driving fans wild.

In addition to bringing intense action scenes with space battles, the preview is also very well balanced with the cuteness that only Grogu, Baby Yoda, can convey.

On social media, the public is already dying of anxiety to check out the new episodes, which debut only in February next year.

Check out the reactions:

The greatest father in the galaxy and his son will return! 😍#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/tCqih0BI0E — Esther ४🪐 (@variante_e) September 10, 2022

Enjoy watching:

Who doesn’t like The Mandalorian is crazy!!!! https://t.co/zBzNJH038d — Gus Baggins (@thesolo01) September 10, 2022

GOOD MORNING GOOD MORNING PASCALNATION! Today is the day of the Star Wars panel at #D23Expo! Excited for the possible official release of The Mandalorian season 3 trailer???#MandoSquad #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nO4VkcCTk7 — Pedro Pascal News Brazil (@PedroPascalNews) September 10, 2022

baby yoda in the mandalorian season 3 trailer is the reason i’m happy#D23Expo #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/cRtrei3O5H — cine scenes (@cinecenas) September 10, 2022

Göransson’s soundtrack turned The Mandalorian into something else. I’m fascinated. pic.twitter.com/e2qdYUZCXf — Zé Guilherme 🔬🧪 (@ZeGuilhermeF) September 10, 2022

THE VISUALS OF THE MANDALORIAN 3 MY GOD LUCASFILMpic.twitter.com/rZZkIBvgv5 — ִֶָ (@heirnyra) September 10, 2022

so let’s go back to the biggest act of d23 this saturday afternoon can enter the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/bC5x91A6AQ — dot (@lMNOJEDI) September 10, 2022

DON’T MESS WITH CHILDREN NO, FOR THE CHILD I GIVE MY LIFE THANKS TO GOD#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Zh0uI4ZK1g — ma du (@frwusciante) September 10, 2022

THIS HERE IS STAR WARS!!!! THE BIGGEST SAGA IN THE WORLD The Mandalorian | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Disney+ https://t.co/NgJnSuuRWr via @YouTube — Bea Skywalker Atreides⁴⁴FOLLOW BLOCK (@groguisaking) September 10, 2022

Check it out, dubbed and subtitled:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and making allies as they travel through the perilous galaxy in the era after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito star. Among the directors of the new season are: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Don’t forget to watch: