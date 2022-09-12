The reaction of the famous to the unprecedented speech of Ivete Sangalo against Bolsonaro

Ivete Sangalou surprised everyone when he finally took a direct stand against the government of Jair Bolsonaro. By declaring that Brazil needs more love and not weapons and in a forceful defense of diversity and all types of family, the singer drew applause and also tears from several celebrities, such as Lázaro Ramos, Taís Araujo and Preta Gil, who were close to the stage watching his performance. Ivete managed to make with her words an unprecedented show, despite the hits already so well known to the public.

After the show, the singer still received the famous guests in her dressing room. The first person who received a kiss from her was her husband, Daniel Cady. Check out the photos that the column received first hand.

