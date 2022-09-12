The Rings of Power Reveals If Elves Are Immortal

In Lord of the Rings Elves belong to one of the most powerful races, however, their age and relative youth does not clarify whether the characters are definitively immortal. Elves appear in several fantasy franchises, being shown in different ways. Thus, the Elves in Netflix’s The Witcher are the same as in the series in question.

However, in the Harry Potter series, Elves like Dobby pass away from Legolas. Having many types of Elves, it’s challenging to follow what their powers are in each series. Lord of the Rings: Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power showed a new point of view from JRR Tolkien towards the Elves.

The main characters of the Ring of Power, Galadriel and Elrond, also appear in the famous story of Frodo Baggins and the series company. So even though the two adventures are thousands of years apart. With that in mind, we present how the Elves of the series get older and if they are indeed immortal.

How the Elves of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

In Tolkien’s work, Lord of the Rings, the Elves have characteristics similar to men because the two are children of Eru Ilúvatar, who created life in Middle-earth. However, the main differences are the Elves’ immortality and aging differently. Elves have three cycles during their lives.

In Lord of the Rings, the first cycle of the Elves is childhood and adolescence, with a duration of one hundred years, even though most Elves are grown after their fifties. Thus, the second life cycle of the Elves is in the adult phase, being able to remain thousands of years, without physically aging during this period.

Even though they are immortal, not all Elves complete their final cycle, as most of them die or travel to Valinor. The only physical evidence that an Elf is in the third cycle is the fact that he has a beard, an important characteristic of Cirdan who lived for over 10,000 years.

How is the immortality of the Elves

Even though Elves are immortal in the series, that doesn’t mean they can’t die. One way Elves could be killed is by physical injury. A good example, in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of Lord of the Rings, Haldir of Lothlorien was killed by Uruks in the battle at Helm’s Abyss. Though their fate is different in JRR Tolkien’s novels.

Even so, the difficulty of killing Elves in a war is greater than men, due to their superior healing capabilities. Another way Elves can die is by poisoning, like Aredhel during the First Age, or in a more tragic way that would be grief, like Lúthien died when her companion Beren died.

In Lord of the Rings upon the death of an Elf, their spirit goes straight to the Halls of Mandos in Valinor. In the Halls, Mandos, the God of the Underworld of Middle-earth, decides whether or not that Elf who died is worthy to return to his physical form again. It depends, if they were good during their life and if they want to return to life.

If decided by the Mandos, an Elf spirit will remain in their Halls for all eternity or until it is ready to be reincarnated. Even though being immortal may seem flashy, Elves describe death with the “Men’s Gift“. Therefore, they perceive mortality and death as a good thing, as they are bound to the world forever.

So, did you know about Elves mortality in Lord of the Rings?

