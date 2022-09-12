Thelminha talks about confusion at Vipão on the last day

On the last day of Rock in Rio, former BBB and influencer Thelminha talked to this columnist from splash about the confusion that happened at “Vipão”, when some celebrities were left without a bracelet for a special area.

“It’s the third one I’ve come to To laugh but the first as a public figure, in the VIP. So, I was patient, because it’s no use. We’re at a party, will it spoil because of logistics? We saw that it was full, everyone wanted to see the Coldplay. That time I really was tired. I woke up early, to do the “Wellness”. But then everything went well, I enjoyed the show and today was very quiet, today I’m wearing a bracelet”, joked Thelminha.

She also defended herself from criticism she received for wearing a blonde lace at the event yesterday.

“I think we’re in a process that we’re tired of talking about. We ask people to study, read. Like yesterday, with my straight blonde wig I was feeling beautiful and people said I was having an appropriation culture,” he said.

We have been fighting for many years for people to respect our hair the way it is and I am a person who loves my hair, I share with my followers how much we have to value ourselves. Now people need to understand that we are going to wear our hair the way we want and the way we feel good.. Thelminha

“If I want to be blonde, smooth, platinum tomorrow, if I want to dye it blue, it’s my will, just like any woman’s and nobody has anything to do with it. But I think it’s a process, I’m a social influencer, despite to suffer a lot of hate and a lot of racism, it’s my mission on behalf of all the followers who identify with this”, he concluded.

Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos

Audience attends Liniker's show on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 14

Audience on the last day of RiR

Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 14

liner

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 14

Liniker cries on the Sunset stage

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart'nália on the Sunset Stage, at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

4 / 14

Tribute to Elza Soares

Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience is present on the Sunset stage, in a show in honor of Elza Soares - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 14

Audience at the tribute show

The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 14

Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits as she opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

7 / 14

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band - Reproduction/Multishow

8 / 14

Ivete Sangalo and her son

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”

Playback/Multishow

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 14

Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

10 / 14

Macy Gray

Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 14

Rita Ora on the World stage

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 14

Rita Ora

The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba - Zô Guimarães/UOL

13 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion on stage

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

