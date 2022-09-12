Thelminha talks about confusion at Vipão on the last day
On the last day of Rock in Rio, former BBB and influencer Thelminha talked to this columnist from splash about the confusion that happened at “Vipão”, when some celebrities were left without a bracelet for a special area.
“It’s the third one I’ve come to To laugh but the first as a public figure, in the VIP. So, I was patient, because it’s no use. We’re at a party, will it spoil because of logistics? We saw that it was full, everyone wanted to see the Coldplay. That time I really was tired. I woke up early, to do the “Wellness”. But then everything went well, I enjoyed the show and today was very quiet, today I’m wearing a bracelet”, joked Thelminha.
She also defended herself from criticism she received for wearing a blonde lace at the event yesterday.
“I think we’re in a process that we’re tired of talking about. We ask people to study, read. Like yesterday, with my straight blonde wig I was feeling beautiful and people said I was having an appropriation culture,” he said.
We have been fighting for many years for people to respect our hair the way it is and I am a person who loves my hair, I share with my followers how much we have to value ourselves. Now people need to understand that we are going to wear our hair the way we want and the way we feel good.. Thelminha
“If I want to be blonde, smooth, platinum tomorrow, if I want to dye it blue, it’s my will, just like any woman’s and nobody has anything to do with it. But I think it’s a process, I’m a social influencer, despite to suffer a lot of hate and a lot of racism, it’s my mission on behalf of all the followers who identify with this”, he concluded.
