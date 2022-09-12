THESE sure tips will make your name come out of SPC/SERASA

Having a dirty name can be a hindrance for many citizens. Thus, having a regular CPF at all times is essential. For that, check out some of our tips that will definitely help you leave the SPC/Serasa registration.

At first, the dirty name is a popular term that we use to refer to people who have restrictions on the CPF – Cadastro Pessoa Física. This usually occurs when a person fails to pay their bills or even takes out a loan and is unable to pay it off.

However, it is possible to change this state and make the name clear again in SPC/Serasa. See how to get your name out of SPC/SERASA in this article.

How to check if my name is dirty?

Currently, there are three main entities that register consumers with a dirty name: Serasa, Boa Vista SCPC and SPC Brasil. Each one of them has information from certain companies, in this sense, the consultation must be carried out in all available channels.

serasa

Via the Serasa website;

Through the app, available for Android and iOS.

By phone, call 0800 591 1222.

Boa Vista SCPC

From the Boa Vista SCPC website;

Through the app, available for Android and iOS.

SPC Brazil

Through the SPC Brazil website;

Through the app, available for Android and iOS.

Consequences of having a dirty name

Here are some of the consequences of having a dirty name:

Borrowing difficulties;

Difficulty in accessing any type of financing, whether for real estate, cars or other goods;

Difficulty in opening a checking account or getting a new credit card (for those who already have an account, banks can block overdrafts and cancel the issuance of new checkbooks).

Tips for getting your name out of SPC/SERASA

As mentioned above, the first step should be to check your CPF status. After that, the best way is to try to adjust your situation as soon as possible, as the limitations associated with the CPF include several types of blocks, such as, for example, the issuance of credit cards and loans from banking institutions.

In this case, this block occurs because each agency checks the citizen’s CPF to see if he is a good payer, and based on this information releases the credit. Worse, however, can happen, where the credit ends up being released, but often with very high interest due to the risk of delays or even lack of payment. With that in mind, it’s best to negotiate good values ​​with the company.

Here are some tips to get your name out of SPC/Serasa

In a practical way, to clear the name and remove the restriction of the CPF the consumer must pay the outstanding debt that put him in this situation. Payment can take place through an agreement with the company in which it is in default or only with the payment of the debt directly.

The best strategy is to try a negotiation starting with the smallest debts that can be paid off more quickly. Thus, the condition of the CPF will gradually improve. When there are conditions, negotiate the highest value debts. Be careful not to delay any payments. Otherwise, the agreement will have been broken and you will still have the debt in your hands, continuing with the name in the SPC/Serasa.

debt prescription

First, another way to remove the name from the registry of credit protection agencies is to wait for the deadline for the statute of limitations to expire. After the closing, no collection can be made, remembering that the term varies according to the type of debt.

In summary, normally, the statute of limitations for consumer debts are:

3 years: for promissory notes, bills of exchange, property rentals, among others;

5 years: for taxes such as IPTU, IPVA, IR, traffic fines, common consumption bills (water, electricity and telephone), among others.

Finally, once prescribed, the debt cannot be collected. In view of this, the consumer can request the exclusion of his name from the credit restriction register.