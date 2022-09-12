THESE tools will help you FIND OUT who has visited your Instagram profile

Most of the population currently interacts through social networks. In this way, many people end up having doubts about who visits their profile or is always following their posts.

Unfortunately, the apps don’t have an official function to show these characteristics. Instagram, for example, only shows who viewed posted stories.

Visits on Instagram

Something that divides opinions when it comes to knowing who has visited your profile page is the implementation of an official tool by Instagram. While some users request this modality, others wish it did not exist.

However, the company remains in plans to add this possibility to its network. Which doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to find out who are the users who are keeping an eye on your profile.

Some platforms emerge to offer exactly this service to users. It is worth mentioning that its use may end up compromising the security of the data of those who use it. Thus, it is up to the user to be responsible for this process.

Tools available

Qmiran

The first tool that we can mention is an application that seeks to show statistics of a page on Instagram, but it is often used to find out who is visiting the profile. It has an easy and intuitive user interface.

In it, you can see who visited your page, as well as who blocked your profile, among other information. To download go to https://en.qmiran.com/home/index.html

Visitors Pro

This mode also gives you the option to find a short list of recent visitors on your profile. However, the app only shows five users for free. Those who want access to a larger list should choose a paid plan. To download go to https://apple.co/3AZymL4 (iOS)

InLog

This option is a good opportunity for those who want to know who blocked their profile, which users visited the page and even who unfollowed them. However, like the previous model, it is possible to have access to paid and free plans. To download it visit https://bit.ly/3Ddvg8Z (Android)

reports

This option, available to those who use products with iOS system, offers the opportunity to know who visited the profile and also which users no longer need to follow. In addition, it is still possible to have access to some performance reports regarding interactions with publications.

People who use the social network for work can opt for the paid version and have access to even more information, which can significantly improve their relationship with their followers. To download, visit https://apple.co/3QycPPh (iOS).

