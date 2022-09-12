Thiago Pampolha is confirmed as Cláudio Castro’s new vice | elections



Thiago Pampolha and Cláudio Castro are flanked by the presidents of their respective parties, Waguinho (União) and Altineu Cortes (PL) – Rafael Campos / Disclosure

Thiago Pampolha and Cláudio Castro are flanked by the presidents of their respective parties, Waguinho (União) and Altineu Cortes (PL)Rafael Campos / Disclosure

Published 09/11/2022 14:27

It was up to federal deputy Altineu Côrtes to be the first to announce on social media that the new vice on the ticket of Cláudio Castro (PL) for reelection will be Thiago Pampolha (União). On his Instagram account this Sunday (11), the state president of PL-RJ refers to the new member of the composition as a “talented young man” and “worker”. In return, the state deputy and former secretary of the Environment in the current administration thanks the “leader and friend” of life and politics for his support and solidarity. “This union will make RJ smile again”, he concludes.

Castro has also made the announcement officially. In a video statement, the governor says his heart is full of joy when making the statement, highlighting the experience of the new running mate in the Executive Branch. He also made a special mention of his original deputy, Washington Reis (MDB), stressing that the former mayor of Duque de Caxias would have been a “fundamental piece” in the construction of the agreement, and that he remains on the ticket as a third component.

Thiago Pampolha is the new vice of Cláudio Castro. Credit: Disclosure#The day pic.twitter.com/mQNHCgvktJ — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) September 11, 2022

In an official campaign note, the coalition thanked Reis for his work, “who contributed to Cláudio Castro’s campaign with his experience of more than 20 years of public life.” Convicted by the Federal Supreme Court for an environmental crime committed in his first term as mayor of Duque de Caxias, the emedebista had an appeal denied by the Second Panel of the Court last Tuesday (6). To stay in the race, he would still need to reverse the decision of the Regional Electoral Court, which rejected his candidacy the week before. He resigned as deputy two days ago.

See below the publication of Altineu Côrtes:

With a strong presence in the West Zone of Rio, state deputy Thiago Pampolha is in his third term, re-elected in 2018 with 46,137 votes. In addition to being Environment Secretary during Castro’s administration, he also participated in Luiz Fernando Pezão’s administration as head of the Sports Leisure and Youth portfolio. In 2010, at age 23, he was the youngest parliamentarian in Alerj’s history.

Other names were considered for the vacancy, such as Vinícius Farah (União) and Dr. Luizinho (PP). Both, however, faced different obstacles: Farah was not accepted by the coalition, especially by the MDB, which threatened to leave the alliance. The fact that he was arrested in 2018 in the Furna da Onça operation, an offshoot of an investigation into illicit enrichment, also weighed heavily. Luizinho, on the other hand, is a very strong name in Baixada Fluminense, and the dispute over the inheritance of his votes generated friction. The problem began when the parliamentarian decided to launch his sister as a candidate in his place, as the PP could not do without a candidacy in the Baixada. However, to be accepted by other parties, he could not have an heir, leaving the votes to be redistributed.

Another issue that weighed on the choice of Pampolha was that União — the party with the largest electoral background — had been insisting on having a proper name.