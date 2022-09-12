Thiago Pampolha is confirmed as Cláudio Castro’s new vice | elections

Thiago Pampolha and Cláudio Castro are flanked by the presidents of their respective parties, Waguinho (União) and Altineu Cortes (PL)Rafael Campos / Disclosure
Published 09/11/2022 14:27
Castro has also made the announcement officially. In a video statement, the governor says his heart is full of joy when making the statement, highlighting the experience of the new running mate in the Executive Branch. He also made a special mention of his original deputy, Washington Reis (MDB), stressing that the former mayor of Duque de Caxias would have been a “fundamental piece” in the construction of the agreement, and that he remains on the ticket as a third component.
Thiago Pampolha is the new vice of Cláudio Castro.
Credit: Disclosure#The day pic.twitter.com/mQNHCgvktJ
— Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) September 11, 2022
In an official campaign note, the coalition thanked Reis for his work, “who contributed to Cláudio Castro’s campaign with his experience of more than 20 years of public life.” Convicted by the Federal Supreme Court for an environmental crime committed in his first term as mayor of Duque de Caxias, the emedebista had an appeal denied by the Second Panel of the Court last Tuesday (6). To stay in the race, he would still need to reverse the decision of the Regional Electoral Court, which rejected his candidacy the week before. He resigned as deputy two days ago.
See below the publication of Altineu Côrtes:
With a strong presence in the West Zone of Rio, state deputy Thiago Pampolha is in his third term, re-elected in 2018 with 46,137 votes. In addition to being Environment Secretary during Castro’s administration, he also participated in Luiz Fernando Pezão’s administration as head of the Sports Leisure and Youth portfolio. In 2010, at age 23, he was the youngest parliamentarian in Alerj’s history.
Another issue that weighed on the choice of Pampolha was that União — the party with the largest electoral background — had been insisting on having a proper name.