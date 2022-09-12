Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza meet again and pose with their current girlfriends: “I love us”

Ex-husband and wife, Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza appear together with their current lovers and show maturity; check out

How mature! The singer Thiaguinho appeared this Sunday (11) with his current girlfriend and ex-wife, Fernanda Souza.

Accompanied by current girlfriends, the ex-couple showed that they follow friends and posed together and smiling, making it clear that there is life after the end of a relationship.

“A love lesson. And I believe in love! I love us! And may it be so forever!“, wrote the artist in the caption. The ex-BBB Carol Peixinhoher beloved, commented: “It couldn’t be different! We four are it! Just love“.

Fernanda appears in the click clinging to her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, with whom she has been friends since childhood. They revealed the relationship in April 2022. Followers cheered: “Maturity, né mores”, commented one. Check out:

PROVOCATIVE

Carol Peixinholeft fans impacted on social media this Tuesday (6) by appearing with a spicy look on her profile on social media.

She came up with a top with a lot of transparency, a light makeup and the tanned body in evidence. The beauty made a face and showed all her beauty.

“Send photo now”, she joked that she appeared clinging to her boyfriend, the pagodeiro Thiaguinho. He even showed good humor in the comments.