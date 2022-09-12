Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza pose with girlfriends: “A lesson”

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza maintain a good relationship even after the end of their marriage. So much so that this Sunday (9/11), the singer shared a photo in which he appears with his current girlfriend, former TV Globo reality participant Carol Peixinho, alongside Fernanda and producer Eduarda Porto, with whom the actress is currently.

“A love lesson! And I believe in love! I love us! And so be it forever!”, wrote the singer in the caption of the publication. The record was made during Rock in Rio.

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza broke up in 2019. The singer and Carol took up dating in February this year. They had been appearing together since May of last year, as revealed firsthand by the LeoDias column.

Fernanda made her relationship with Eduarda Porto public in April this year.

