Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza pose with girlfriends at Rock in Rio | celebrities

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza pose with girlfriends, Carol Peixinho and Eduarda PortoInternet reproduction

Published 09/11/2022 16:53

Rio – Love won! Thiaguinho shared this Sunday (11) on his Instagram a very passionate click in the City of Rock. In the photo, the singer appears with his ex-wife Fernanda Souza and their girlfriends, Carol Peixinho and Eduarda Porto. The caption chosen was: “A lesson in love! And I believe in love! I love us! And so be it forever!”.

In the publication, the pagodeiro also put a photo on a carousel with his girlfriend, declaring himself to the ex-BBB Carol Peixinho. The two took to their relationship on social networks in February this year, two months before Fernanda, who is dating a childhood friend and decided to make their relationship official in April.

In the comments, compliments rained to the couples. Fans, celebrities, friends and celebrities flocked to heart emojis demonstrating their love for the date. Among the memories, Claudia Raia wrote: “What beautiful people I love”, and an internet user applauded: “Maturity, né mores!”. Carol also made a point of leaving her message: “It couldn’t be different!!! That’s what the four of us are!!! Just love”.