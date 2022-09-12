Those who work with cattle have new rights that few know

The farmer will have to assume the data suffered by a cowboy who fell from his mount while handling cattle. Understand.

During a unanimous decision, Subsection | Specialized in Individual Bargaining (SDI-1) of the Superior Labor Court, confirmed the handling of cattle as a risky activity. With that, it included as an accident at work. In other words, the employer has responsibility regardless of who is at fault.

The decision is based on a case that took place at Fazenda Cambaúva, in Aparecida do Taboado (MS). The farmer will have to assume the data suffered by a cowboy who fell from his mount while handling cattle. The discharge caused an exposed fracture of the pelvic bones, with an injury to the penis.

The accident led to permanent sequelae, such as scars on the genital organ, which caused him intimate embarrassment. According to Justice, it is a risky activity, and the employer’s responsibility for the accident at work, regardless of fault.

Verdict

In short, the worker filed the request for reparation, and it was upheld in the first instance. The payment of compensation for material damage of 30% of the last salary until the employee turns 60 years of age and of R$ 5 thousand for aesthetic damages was determined.

In justification for this decision, the MS Regional Labor Court recorded that the accident, in addition to the scar, led to permanent damage to the worker. In addition, there was a limitation for activities that require physical load and impact on the basin. Based on similar cases involving livestock management, the Class noted that the activity is risky.

What are the worker’s rights when suffering an accident at work?

In total, workers who suffer injuries due to an accident at work have 5 rights. Are they:

Job stability: When he returns to his activities, he is entitled to at least 12 months of stability. Paid leave: on average, the worker can leave for 15 days. However, if he needs more time, he won’t have his pay cut off. This is said, because the INSS will provide financial aid until he can return to work. Withdrawal of FGTS: regardless of the duration of the leave, the injured worker is entitled to FGTS. By disability retirement: in the most serious cases, in which the worker has some disability, and is unable to return to work, he can apply for disability retirement. Pension for death: in the event of the employee’s death, his/her dependents may be entitled to receive the death benefit for the loss.

