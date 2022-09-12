Tired of Instagram? Discover 5 alternative photo apps





Instagram has been suffering criticism on social networks precisely for losing its identity Photo: Brett Jordan/Unsplash/Tecnoblog

if you remember the Instagram as that social network that looked like a Polaroid photo mural, that time has passed. the application of Goalcompany of Mark Zuckerberghas been criticized on social networks precisely for losing its identity.

Generation Z (born after 1995) is in the TikTok. The content of the Chinese short video app already goes far beyond the dances that made it famous years ago. According to “Forbes”, the seven highest paid influencers on the platform accumulated a total of R$ 305 million.

This caught the attention of the Zuckerberg gang. Since the Chinese app appeared, Instagram has been going through an identity crisis and has been copying some features from TikTok. Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing social network.

As many people have revolted by this and want the old Instagram experience back, we prepared for you a series of apps to convince your friends to promote a digital riot and embark on this adventure with you.







BeReal, new social network that allows fewer photos than rival Instagram Photo: 33Giga

BeReal – this is the biggest bet of the nostalgic people on Instagram. This French social network has a proposal to show the real life of your friends, without influencers. You and your contacts receive a notice that you must post a photo within the next two minutes. According to the app’s website, it’s “a new and unique way to discover what your friends really are like on a daily basis.”

VERO – an ad-free and algorithm-free option. It is a social network for sharing photos and videos created in 2015 by Lebanese billionaire Ayman Hariri. In addition, you can make recommendations for books, songs and movies.

Pixelfed – this is Instagram without a big company behind it. The network is open source – it can be freely improved by any programmer. The app claims to be ad-free, promises timelines in chronological order (no algorithms) and is focused on privacy.

HalloApp – “Real people. Real life. Real privacy. No advertisements”. That’s what HalloApp promises. Created by former WhatsApp employees. In it, you can talk to your friends in groups or individually (like WhatsApp) and make posts (like Instagram).

Glass – do you remember when Instagram was an iPhone-only network? This is Glass’s proposal. Photos “no ads, no algorithms,” according to the app’s website. You can even use the network via the web, but it suggests an Apple account to register and requires the payment of a subscription.